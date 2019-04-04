202
4 stabbed, wounded in dispute at Montgomery County restaurant

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 7:42 am 04/29/2019 07:42am
BURTONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials say four people were stabbed and wounded during a dispute at the Chapala restaurant on Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville.

Montgomery County police Officer Rick Goodale tells news outlets that authorities were still searching for the attacker as of Sunday morning. He says the attacker is a regular at the restaurant, so “it’s just a matter of tracking him down.”

Authorities did not immediately release the man’s identity.

He says the attacker did not appear to know the victims, and the nature of the Saturday dispute is unclear. He says the victims suffered wounds that were not life threatening.

The victims’ conditions were unclear as of Monday.

