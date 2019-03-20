Why Silver Spring, Kensington area residents may see discolored water

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission is conducting water main maintenance Thursday, and some Montgomery County customers could see discolored water.

Due to ongoing water main maintenance in the #SilverSpring & #Kensington area, customers may experience discolored water. Crews are flushing fire hydrants to help clear the water. For more information & tips visit https://t.co/V8p6QNwN01. pic.twitter.com/nZIciUSRmI — WSSC Water News (@WSSCWaterNews) March 20, 2019

The repairs are in the Silver Spring and Kensington area.

The discoloration is caused by sediment and mineral deposit in the pipes.

WSSC has tips on how to flush your water line. The utility said that discolored water may not be aesthetically pleasing, but it is safe to drink. However, it does not recommend doing laundry with it.

WSSC recommends running the cold water pipes for about five minutes or until the water runs clear.

If you continue to have discolored water, report it to 301-206-4002 or at EmergencyCallCenter@wsscwater.com.

