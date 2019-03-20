202
Why Silver Spring, Kensington area residents may see discolored water

By Abigail Constantino March 20, 2019 9:59 pm 03/20/2019 09:59pm
The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission is conducting water main maintenance Thursday, and some Montgomery County customers could see discolored water.

The repairs are in the Silver Spring and Kensington area.

The discoloration is caused by sediment and mineral deposit in the pipes.

Residents in the area may experience discolored water due to maintenance on Wednesday and Thursday. (Courtesy WSSC)

WSSC has tips on how to flush your water line. The utility said that discolored water may not be aesthetically pleasing, but it is safe to drink. However, it does not recommend doing laundry with it.

WSSC recommends running the cold water pipes for about five minutes or until the water runs clear.

If you continue to have discolored water, report it to 301-206-4002 or at EmergencyCallCenter@wsscwater.com.

 

Abigail Constantino discolored water Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News water utility wssc
