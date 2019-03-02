3-year-old hit, killed in Md. bank parking lot

The boy, who at one point was trapped under the car, died shortly after being taken to a hospital. His parents reportedly were close by when the crash happened.

A car fatally struck a 3-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon in a Rockville, Maryland, parking lot.

Montgomery County police are still investigating what led to the accident outside the Sandy Spring Bank location near the intersection of Dodge Street and Rockville Pike. According to a preliminary investigation, the toddler was crossing the travel portion of the parking lot when he was struck by a 2010 Ford Explorer.

Capt. Tom Jordan, a police department spokesman, said the boy’s parents were reportedly close by when the accident happened. The driver, 44-year-old Pedro Zavala Leal, remained on the scene afterward, Jordan said.

The boy, identified as Antonio Martinez Cruz of Rockville, at one point became trapped under the car. Cruz died shortly after being taken to a hospital.

“It’s a very tragic scene, it’s an emotional scene. So the detectives are working very hard to sort through that and be sensitive to what’s occurred and how it impacts the family and how it impacts the community,” Jordan said.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call 866-411-8477.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the latest police information on the age of the victim.

