Registered sex offender arrested for rape in Chevy Chase

A registered sex offender is under arrest and charged with raping a woman he met at a restaurant and took back to his Chevy Chase apartment.

CHEVY CHASE, Md. — A registered sex offender is under arrest and charged with raping a woman he met at a Montgomery County restaurant.

The woman told police she was enjoying a night of food, drinks and music at Clyde’s in Chevy Chase, when Philip Mauricio Kantor, 46, offered to buy her and others shots.

According to an arrest warrant, the woman said she accepted the drink which was yellow in color, and doesn’t remember anything from that point on, until she woke up in Kantor’s condominium, which is also in Chevy Chase.

The woman told Montgomery County police investigators that she awoke “feeling paralyzed and unable to move her body” as Kantor allegedly had unprotected sex with her. She described being disoriented and falling asleep again before awaking again, this time to flashes of light, according to court documents.

“She believes it was Kantor photographing her naked body with a cellphone,” an investigator wrote in the arrest warrant.

The woman told police she was still groggy after the alleged attack as Kantor helped her collect her belongings in a two bedroom apartment but he allegedly didn’t give her her iPhone phone or underwear. The woman told investigators Kantor then walked her out of the building and gave her a card with his name and number.

The woman got into a cab and, after initially going home, went to hospital to be treated for injuries to her legs, buttocks and back. She also had difficulty standing, according to police, because her knees were swollen.

The woman allowed for a Sexual Assault Forensic Examination to be done, according to investigators, but refused to contact police initially. She changed her mind, according to court records, after she discovered Kantor was a registered sex offender in the state of Maryland.

According to the Maryland registry, Kantor was convicted in 2005 with a third-degree sex offense involving a high school-aged minor. Kantor was 31 years-old at the time.

Once police got involved, surveillance footage from Kantor’s apartment complex show him returning to his building with the woman.

“[The woman] appears very unsteady and looks to be pushing Kantor away,” the arrest warrant for Kantor stated.

The video shows the woman looked highly intoxicated and Kantor appears to be trying to get her into his building, according to investigators.

Montgomery County police arrested Kantor and have charged him with second-degree rape and first-degree assault. He remains behind bars without bond and will be back in court in March.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.