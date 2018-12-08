202.5
Water service restored to Montgomery Co. residents after main break

By Zeke Hartner December 8, 2018 5:21 pm 12/08/2018 05:21pm
WASHINGTON — Around 200 people were without water Saturday after a water main break forced a temporary water shutoff near College Gardens Elementary School in Rockville, Maryland.

The water shutoff lasted for about three hours as Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission crews worked to repair a water main on the 900 block of Princeton Place.

The water main burst happened around 11 a.m. and a spokesperson for the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission said that the shutdown was expected to last up to six hours.

See a map of the areas that were impacted below.

500