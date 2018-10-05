Rockville man convicted of killing former lover over the ending of their affair

Elmer Campos Martinez, 48, was found guilty of first-degree murder for the death of 21-year-old Dania Mendez de Guerra in November of 2017.

WASHINGTON — A jury has found a former KFC worker guilty of killing a young mother, after she tried to break off an extramarital affair the two were having.

“We believe that justice was served with this guilty verdict of first-degree murder,” said Montgomery County State’s Attorney Spokesman Ramon Korionoff.

Martinez was convicted after a two-week jury trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors say on Nov. 5 Martinez waited for Mendez de Guerra near the Wheaton, Maryland, restaurant and confronted her as she left work.

Martinez had told investigators that after an argument, Mendez de Guerra fell and hit her head, but an autopsy by the medical examiner didn’t support that claim.

What prosecutors said really happened was Martinez, enraged over Mendez de Guerra ending their relationship, beat and strangled Mendez de Guerra. The medical examiner said defensive wounds were found on Mendez de Guerra’s hands. He is then accused of covering her body in trash and leaving her next to a dumpster near the restaurant.

Mendez de Guerra’s husband reported her missing to police the next day, but her body wasn’t found until Nov. 11.

Korionoff said the guilty verdict in this case shows criminal acts such as this won’t be tolerated.

“Domestic violence and violence against young women won’t be tolerated here in Montgomery County,” Korionoff said.

In addition to her husband, Mendez de Guerra leaves behind a 4-year-old child.

Martinez faces life in prison when sentenced.

