Montgomery Co. police to increase security after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

ROCKVILLE, Md. — There will be added patrols around synagogues and Jewish community centers following Saturday’s mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Montgomery County Police Chief Tom Manger said.

Manger says the patrols have been added not because of any threat, but because of growing concern.

“We understand the concern and the heightened fear from the community when something like this happens,” Manger said.

On Monday, Manger said he’d gotten at least one call from a synagogue asking for active shooter training. Since then, several more have contacted the department.

“It’s a shame that this is the kind of training that these organizations are concerned about, but in this day and age, it’s understandable,” said Manger.

Just as police boosted their presence after a series of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers and schools in 2017, Manger says police will continue to keep up added patrols.

“Over the next few days and for the foreseeable future, we’ll maintain a great deal of visibility in and around locations where folks are concerned about their safety,” said Manger.

