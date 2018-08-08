202
Silver Spring girl, 15, charged with murder in attack on man killed in hit-and-run

By Jack Moore August 8, 2018 11:52 am 08/08/2018 11:52am
WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old Silver Spring, Maryland, girl has been charged with first-degree murder in the attack on a man who was killed in a hit-and-run as he crawled away from his assailants.

Ashley Elizabeth Bonilla, who is being charged as an adult, is also charged with armed robbery in the June attack on 40-year-old Gregory Jonathan Atwood. Bonilla is the third suspect to be charged in the attack.

Montgomery County police said Bonilla, along with 17-year-old Mohammed Salous and 21-year-old Kenneth Kpakima, both of Silver Spring, were walking along Hewitt Avenue in Aspen Hill at about 3:15 a.m. June 8 when they attacked Atwood. Police said the three suspects chased Atwood into a wooded area and continued to assault him, stealing his backpack and wallet.

Police said the three suspects then watched Atwood crawl out of the woods and into the road, where he collapsed and lay motionless before he was struck by at least two cars whose drivers left the scene.

Detectives previously charged Salous as an adult, with assault and murder in the attack. Kpakima, whose name is also spelled Kapakima, has been charged with assault and armed robbery.

The attack was captured on a surveillance camera, according to police.

Bonilla is set for a bond review hearing in Rockville District Court on Wednesday.

Authorities said they are still investigating the hit-and-runs.

Police believe that one of the vehicles that struck and killed Atwood is a 2011 Chrysler 200 or a 2011 Dodge Avenger of unknown color. The second vehicle is thought to be a light-colored Dodge Durango with a flaming eight-ball sticker on its rear window.

