Police ID teen found dead near Montgomery Co. elementary school

The Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man found dead near an elementary school in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

WASHINGTON — Montgomery County police have identified the person found dead near an elementary school in Gaithersburg Maryland.

The person is a 17-year-old male, and his family has been notified.

On Friday, July 27, around 2:15 p.m., police responded to South Lake Elementary School at 18201 Contour Road in Gaithersburg for the report of an unresponsive man in the parking lot, according to authorities.

Police say he was declared dead at the scene.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to the man’s body and foul play is not suspected.

His body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Police describe him as black with a medium build between the ages of 15 and 20 with a high top fade haircut.

He was wearing black gym shorts with white and silver stripes and blue Nike Jordan sneakers and a grey shirt was found on the ground near him.

Staff at the school told police that they saw the teenager walking on the school property around noon on Friday and that they have seen him previously playing basketball at the school.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.

