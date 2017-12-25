201.5
Teen killed in Silver Spring shooting

By Abigail Constantino December 25, 2017 4:26 am 12/25/2017 04:26am
WASHINGTON — A teenager was killed Christmas Eve and Montgomery County police say it was a homicide.

It happened in the 1000 block of Quebec Terrace, near the intersection of Piney Branch Road and Carroll Avenue in Silver Spring.

Police responded to a report of an assault and sounds of gunshots around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. They found an 18-year-old male dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police have not found any suspects. Anyone with information should call 240-773-5070.

Below is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Jason Fuller contributed to this report.

