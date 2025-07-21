Nationals Notebook: Rough road resumes

The Washington Nationals dropped two of three games to San Diego in their first series after the All-Star break, and the likelihood of this team putting together a sustained stretch to avoid a last place finish dims by the day.

Washington Nationals pitcher Mitchell Parker had the best outing in a short week against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)(AP/Daniel Kucin Jr.) Washington Nationals pitcher Mitchell Parker had the best outing in a short week against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)(AP/Daniel Kucin Jr.) Washington Commanders Training Camp can’t get here soon enough (rookies reported last Friday while veterans arrive Tuesday).

The Washington Nationals dropped two of three games to San Diego in their first series after the All-Star break, and the likelihood of this team putting together a sustained stretch to avoid a last place finish dims by the day.

The “tragic number” for elimination from the NL East race is 47 and shrinking. And it might get worse as the team might look to move veterans with expiring contracts by the trading deadline.

Digesting the Division: Philadelphia (56-43) owns a half-game lead over the New York Mets (55-44), who lost two of three to Cincinnati. The Phillies also won the week by placing their mascots in the “Coldplay Hug” during the kiss-cam segment of Saturday’s game. Miami (46-52) has won four of five and are 16-7 since June 21. Unfortunately, they dug such a deep crater that even with a hot month they’re going to need another hot week to get into serious Wild Card contention.

Atlanta (43-55) is approaching a crossroads: does this perennial contender spin off expiring contracts for prospects? Chris Sale, Ozzie Albies and Marcell Ozuna are reaching the end of their respective contracts (not including team options) and might be attractive pieces for contenders. Washington (39-60) is nearing the elimination countdown with 63 games left in the season.

O’s Woes: Baltimore (44-54) lost two of three to Tampa Bay (who had been slumping since their last series with the O’s) and while they’re 29-26 under interim manager Tony Mansolino, it doesn’t appear they’ll find a way out of the AL East basement. Relief comes in the form of consecutive series against sub-.500 teams Cleveland and Colorado before the Birds battle AL East-leading Toronto at Camden Yards.

Diamonds Direct Diamond King: During a short week that delivered a small sample size, Mitchell Parker stands tall. The lefthander struck out four Saturday while allowing two runs over six innings, posting his sixth win of the season (and the only Nats victory since July 9).

Last Week’s Heroes: Michael Soroka didn’t get the win Friday, but he did toss five innings of one-run ball. Rookie Andry Lara tossed two scoreless innings of relief. Jacob Young batted .300 while C.J. Abrams led the team with three RBI.

Last Week’s Humbled: Do we believe in an All-Star hangover? MacKenzie Gore tossed a 1-2-3 inning during the midsummer classic but coughed up eight runs over 2.1 innings to San Diego Sunday for his worst outing since July 2022 (when he was a rookie for the Padres). James Wood, less than a week removed from the Home Run Derby, batted 1-11 with five strikeouts (his 121 K’s are the most on the team).

Game to Watch: Saturday the team is in Minnesota, where MacKenzie Gore will start against the Twins’ Joe Ryan (9-4, 2.72 ERA). Will Gore bounce back from a subpar start to the second half of the season?

