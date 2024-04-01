Live Radio
Blake Snell expected to make Giants debut on April 8 against Nationals

The Associated Press

April 1, 2024, 8:53 PM

FILE - San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell works against a San Francisco Giants batter during the second inning of a baseball gam, Sept. 2, 2023, in San Diego. Two-time Cy Young Award winner Snell and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $62 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday, March 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)(AP/Gregory Bull)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Blake Snell is expected to make his debut for San Francisco on April 8 against the Washington Nationals, Giants manager Bob Melvin said Monday.

A two-time Cy Young Award winner, Snell agreed to a $62 million, two-year contract with the Giants on March 18. He has been throwing at extended spring training in Scottsdale, Arizona, to build up his arm.

The left-hander will throw a simulated game on Wednesday in Los Angeles, where the Giants were playing a two-game series against the Dodgers starting Monday night. Melvin said he expects Snell to throw around 70 pitches.

“It just doesn’t feel like we’re there yet for him. So I think he’s gonna feel a lot better (after Wednesday),” Melvin said. “You know it’s been pretty easy for him. The first couple games he had a lot of strikeouts with guys who are just sitting on a fastball. So we can get some guys in there that will probably challenge him a little bit more. And then, we’ll be ready to go after that.”

Snell was 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA last year for the San Diego Padres, winning the NL Cy Young to go with his 2018 AL Cy Young with the Tampa Bay Rays.

