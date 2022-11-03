No-Hitters vs. Phillies

Nov. 2, 2022 — Cristian Javier (6 innings), Bryan Abreu (1), Rafael Montero (1), Ryan Pressly (1), Houston, 5-0-x April…

Nov. 2, 2022 — Cristian Javier (6 innings), Bryan Abreu (1), Rafael Montero (1), Ryan Pressly (1), Houston, 5-0-x

April 29, 2022, Tylor Megill, Drew Smith (6), Joely Rodriguez (7), Seth Lugo (8), Edwin Diaz (9), New York Mets, 3-0.

May 25, 2014, Josh Beckett, L.A. Dodgers, 6-0

April 16, 1978, Bob Forsch, St. Louis, 5-0

April 16, 1972, Burt Hooton, Chicago, 4-0

July 20, 1970, Bill Singer, Los Angeles, 5-0

April 17, 1969, Bill Stoneman, Montreal, 7-0

July 29, 1968, George Culver, Cincinnati, 6-1

June 4, 1964, Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles, 3-0

May 17, 1963, Don Nottebart, Houston, 4-1

Sept. 16, 1960, Warren Spahn, Milwaukee, 4-0

Aug. 18, 1960, Lew Burdette, Milwaukee, 1-0

Sept. 25, 1956, Sal Maglie, Brooklyn, 5-0

June 12, 1954, Jim Wilson, Milwaukee, 2-0

Sept. 13, 1925 (1st game), Dazzy Vance, Brooklyn, 10-1

May 7, 1922, Jesse Barnes, New York, 6-0

Sept. 9, 1914, Iron Davis, Boston, 7-0

Sept. 6, 1912, Jeff Tesreau, New York, 3-0

July 4, 1908, Hooks Wiltse, New York, 1-0, 10 innings

x-World Series

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.