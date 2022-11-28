Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Giolito, McCullers among 6 elected to MLBPA leadership roles

The Associated Press

November 28, 2022, 4:50 PM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association has elected six new players to its eight-member executive subcommittee.

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ, Giants outfielder Austin Slater, White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito and Rockies pitcher Brent Suter are the new members. Rangers infielder Marcus Semien and Mets infielder Francisco Lindor both remain part of the committee.

The MLBPA confirmed Monday that the six additions were elected to two-year terms. Representatives from each of the 30 MLB teams vote for the leadership positions.

Zack Britton, Jason Castro, Gerrit Cole, Andrew Miller, James Paxton and Max Scherzer are the six players who completed their two-year terms and will now rotate off the executive subcommittee.

