Rays, Guardians have longest scoreless postseason game

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 5:06 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 15 innings.

The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman’s walk-off single in the 13th inning.

Tampa got just four hits through 14 innings and used eight pitchers, including Corey Kluber, who made his first relief appearance in more than nine years.

Cleveland had four hits and also used eight pitchers. It was the longest postseason game in the team’s history.

There were 36 strikeouts through 14 innings.

