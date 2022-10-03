HURRICANE IAN: Rescue efforts underway | Feds vow major aid | Fort Myers mayor: County acted 'appropriately' | Waters still rising in central Florida | Photos
Pirates host the Cardinals, look to continue home win streak

The Associated Press

October 3, 2022, 2:41 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (92-67, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (60-99, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (12-13, 3.30 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-12, 3.92 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 133 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates, on a three-game home winning streak, host the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pittsburgh has a 60-99 record overall and a 32-46 record in home games. The Pirates have gone 31-70 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

St. Louis has a 92-67 record overall and a 39-39 record on the road. The Cardinals have a 63-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the 17th time this season. The Cardinals are ahead 12-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 17 doubles, four triples and 27 home runs while hitting .260 for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 7-for-26 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 41 doubles and 35 home runs for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols is 9-for-26 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by one run

Cardinals: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Zack Collins: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Wil Crowe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eric Stout: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), JT Brubaker: 15-Day IL (lat), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

