HURRICANE IAN: Frustration and desperation mount | Feds vow major aid | Ian remnants bring brisk winds, rain to DC region | Photos
Home » MLB News » Nola's perfect-game bid broken…

Nola’s perfect-game bid broken up in 7th by Astros’ Alvarez

The Associated Press

October 3, 2022, 10:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola allowed his first baserunner Monday night when Houston’s Yordan Alvarez singled with two outs in the seventh inning.

Nola struck out Aledmys Diaz and retired Mauricio Dubon before Alvarez hit a liner to right field to break up the perfect game. David Hensley followed with a single and Nola was replaced by Jose Alvarado.

He received a warm ovation by the Houston crowd as he walked to the dugout.

The Phillies sent Nola to the mound needing only a win or a loss by Milwaukee to clinch their first playoff spot since 2011.

Philadelphia led 1-0 through six on a leadoff homer by Kyle Schwarber, his NL-leading 45th of the season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

TSP funds lose more ground in September

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

As data fabric comes together, Army must ensure platforms integrate

Navy's innovation hub preps three new ideas to attract, fund small innovators

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up