Brewers start season at home against the Diamondbacks

The Associated Press

October 4, 2022, 2:41 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.46 ERA, .89 WHIP, 186 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (10-7, 3.83 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -115, Brewers -105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers begin the season at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 44-35 in home games last season. The Brewers averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game, including 1.2 home runs.

Arizona went 52-110 overall and 20-58 in road games a season ago. The Diamondbacks averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game, including 0.9 home runs.

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (ankle), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Emmanuel Rivera: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

