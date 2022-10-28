MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » MLB News » Astros' Valdez vs. Phillies'…

Astros’ Valdez vs. Phillies’ Wheeler in World Series Game 2

The Associated Press

October 28, 2022, 4:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez will start Game 2 of the World Series for the Houston Astros on Saturday night against Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Valdez, a 28-year-old left-hander, was 17-6 with a 2.82 ERA during the season. He started Game 2 of the Division Series against Seattle and didn’t get a decision, allowing two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and three walks.

Valdez won Game 2 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees on Oct. 20, giving up four hits in seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts and no walks.

He started Games 1 and 5 of last year’s World Series against Atlanta and went 0-1 with a 19.29 ERA and four homers allowed in 4 2/3 innings.

Valdez lasted just two innings in the opener, giving up a leadoff homer to Jorge Soler and an RBI double later in the first to Austin Riley and then a two-run homer to Adam Duvall in the third inning of a 6-2 defeat.

He didn’t get a decision in Game 5, allowing home runs to Duvall and Freddie Freeman and giving up five runs in 2 2/3 innings. Houston rallied from a four-run deficit to win 9-5.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

State Dept working toward SBOM adoption to improve supply chain risk management

USCIS out in front again by hiring a user experience director

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up