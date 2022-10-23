RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia withdraws officers from Kherson | Search for prisoner of war | Weapons shortages hit Ukraine allies | Residents ordered to leave Kherson
Astros aim to clinch ALCS in Game 4 against Yankees

The Associated Press

October 23, 2022, 3:01 AM

Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season)

New York; Sunday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA, .92 WHIP, 163 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -125, Astros +105; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Houston Astros on Sunday in Game 4 of the ALCS. The Astros lead the series 3-0, and will move on to the World Series with a victory.

New York is 99-63 overall and 57-24 in home games. The Yankees have hit 254 total home runs to lead the AL.

Houston has a 106-56 record overall and a 51-30 record on the road. The Astros have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .319.

The teams meet Sunday for the 11th time this season. The Astros lead the season series 8-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with 62 home runs while slugging .686. Harrison Bader is 7-for-29 with four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has a .306 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 29 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs. Yuli Gurriel is 14-for-39 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .162 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored by five runs

Astros: 9-1, .254 batting average, 1.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shin), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

