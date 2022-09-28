RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
Yankees INF DJ LeMahieu expected to return Friday

The Associated Press

September 28, 2022, 6:50 PM

TORONTO (AP) — New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is expected to be activated off the injured list before Friday’s series opener against Baltimore.

LeMahieu has not played since Sept. 4 because of a sore toe on his right foot. He is batting .262 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs in 120 games.

Before the Yankees wrapped up their series in Toronto on Wednesday, manager Aaron Boone said LeMahieu would go through another full workout after hitting and running Tuesday.

Boone also said Giancarlo Stanton is not expected to return to the outfield in the postseason. Stanton has not played defense since returning from the injured list Aug. 25 after missing 28 games because of left Achilles tendinitis.

“Just trying to get him going offensively and get him going there but outfield right now seems like not in the mix,” Boone said.

Stanton was out of the starting lineup Wednesday. He is batting .146 (14 for 96) and has struck out 40 times since returning from the IL.

New York has its final off day of the regular season Thursday, then concludes its home schedule with a weekend series against the Orioles.

The Yankees close out the regular season with four games at Texas, including a doubleheader Tuesday.

