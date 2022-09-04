LABOR DAY WEEKEND: What's open, closed on Labor Day? | What to do this weekend | Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel
Yankees’ Benintendi has broken wrist bone, status uncertain

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 6:10 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi has a broken bone in his right wrist that will need surgery, but manager Aaron Boone said he didn’t know whether it was a season-ending injury.

Boone revealed the diagnosis of a broken hook hamate bone after the AL East leaders beat Tampa Bay 2-1 on Sunday. Benintendi will be further examined by doctors Monday back in New York.

Benintendi was hurt while taking a swing Friday night and was put on the 10-day injured list the next day.

The 28-year-old Benintendi was an All-Star this season with Kansas City, then was traded to the Yankees in late July. He got off to a slow start with New York, but recently had been more productive at the plate.

Benintendi is hitting .304 overall with 51 RBIs. He is batting .254 with 12 RBIs in 33 games for the Yankees.

