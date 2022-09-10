White Sox visit the Athletics on 3-game road win streak

Chicago White Sox (71-68, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-89, fifth in the AL West) Oakland, California;…

Chicago White Sox (71-68, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-89, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (5-5, 4.34 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-3, 4.37 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -189, Athletics +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has a 50-89 record overall and a 22-48 record at home. The Athletics have gone 12-22 in games decided by one run.

Chicago is 71-68 overall and 37-32 on the road. White Sox hitters are batting a collective .261, the top team batting average in MLB play.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The White Sox are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Brown ranks second on the Athletics with 46 extra base hits (23 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs). Sean Murphy is 9-for-37 with a double, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Elvis Andrus has 29 doubles and 12 home runs for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 10-for-34 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .233 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

White Sox: 8-2, .280 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: James Kaprielian: day-to-day (finger), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Yasmani Grandal: day-to-day (back), Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.