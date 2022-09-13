Remembering the Queen: Live updates | King cheered in Belfast | New souvenirs mark Queen's death | Questions of free speech
Twins lose combo no-hit bid with 1 out in 9th vs Royals

The Associated Press

September 13, 2022, 10:25 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins’ bid to pitch a combined no-hitter against the Kansas City Royals ended when Bobby Witt Jr. doubled with one out in the ninth inning.

Witt’s hit came against reliever Jovani Moran on Tuesday night.

Twins starter Joe Ryan was taken out after throwing 106 pitches in seven innings. The crowd at Target Field booed when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli sent Moran to the mound to start the eighth.

Moran issued a pair of one-out walks in the ninth before Witt pulled a clean double to left field.

