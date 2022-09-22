RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
Home » MLB News » Snell brilliant for 7,…

Snell brilliant for 7, Padres beat Pujols, Cardinals 1-0

The Associated Press

September 22, 2022, 12:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell held St. Louis hitless until Albert Pujols beat the shift for a single with two outs in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL Central-leading Cardinals 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Snell (8-9) allowed two hits in seven innings on 117 pitches and struck out 13 to tie his career high. The left-hander’s brilliant effort carried the Padres to their fifth straight win and extended the rotation’s scoreless streak to 27 2/3 innings.

The Padres have shut out the Cardinals in the first two games of the three-game series, keeping Pujols at 698 career homers.

San Diego stayed 1 1/2 games ahead of Philadelphia for the NL’s second wild-card spot.

The left-handed Snell had shut down Pujols and the Cardinals into the seventh, retiring the slugger twice and issuing just two walks. But with the Padres shifting the right-handed Pujols, the 42-year-old slugger drove a ball through the wide-open right side of the infield for an easy hit on a 3-1 pitch, Snell’s 107th of the game.

Juan Yepez followed with a single before Snell struck out Paul DeJong to tie his career-high of 13.

Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his 34th save.

The Padres took a 1-0 lead when Austin Nola singled in Kim Ha-seong with two outs in the second against Miles Mikolas. Josh Bell was thrown out earlier in the inning trying to score on a grounder to shortstop.

Mikolas (11-13) allowed an unearned run on three hits in six innings, struck out six and walked two.

SOTO’S WALKS

San Diego’s Juan Soto walked leading off the eighth, becoming the first player since 1906 to walk 500 times before turning 24.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Jack Flaherty (0-1, 5.09 ERA) and Padres RHP Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.16) are scheduled to start in the series finale Thursday afternoon.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

National Guard recruitment challenges grow over refusals to comply with COVID vaccine mandate

VA EHR ‘not even close’ to meeting patient needs right now, deputy secretary tells senators

Senate pulls SBIR back from brink of sunsetting

House heightens calls to change feds' Social Security benefits, workplace safety plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up