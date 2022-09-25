Rockies play the Padres in series rubber match

San Diego Padres (84-68, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (65-87, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Sunday,…

San Diego Padres (84-68, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (65-87, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (6-7, 4.23 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (9-10, 4.38 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -152, Rockies +129; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Colorado is 65-87 overall and 41-39 in home games. The Rockies have a 45-20 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has a 44-36 record on the road and an 84-68 record overall. The Padres have a 29-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday’s game is the 19th time these teams match up this season. The Rockies hold a 10-8 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 28 doubles, three triples and 29 home runs for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 9-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 35 doubles, a triple and 30 home runs for the Padres. Juan Soto is 11-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Padres: 6-4, .229 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: C.J. Cron: day-to-day (hand), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.