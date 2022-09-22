RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Tears and hugs for Russians called up to fight in Ukraine | DC prayer service honors war victims | Economist: Ukraine needs funds | Ukrainian forces recover bodies in battlefields
Red Sox place 2B Trevor Story on 10-day IL

The Associated Press

September 22, 2022, 5:31 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story went back on the 10-day injured list on Friday, 11 days after he left a game against Baltimore because of a bruised left heel.

Boston made the move retroactive to Tuesday and recalled first baseman/third baseman Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester.

The 29-year-old Story, a two-time All-Star, is hitting .238 with 16 homers and 66 RBIs after leaving Colorado and signing a $140 million, six-year contract with the Red Sox. He switched from shortstop to second with Boston.

He was on the injured list from July 16 to Aug. 27 because of a hairline fracture near his right wrist. He hit .362 (17 for 47) in 12 games following his return.

