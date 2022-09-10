Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Saturday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, leading the series 1-0.

Pittsburgh is 51-86 overall and 28-41 in home games. The Pirates have a 39-20 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

St. Louis has an 81-58 record overall and a 34-34 record in road games. Cardinals hitters have a collective .428 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.

The teams square off Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 8-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 15 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 50 RBI for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 15-for-42 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .327 batting average, and has 36 doubles, 35 home runs, 72 walks and 109 RBI. Tommy Edman is 16-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .219 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Pirates: Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

