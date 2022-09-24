RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Russian men fleeing Russia | 2 Americans released arrive in NYC | Experts present evidence of war crimes
Home » MLB News » Pirates to break slide…

Pirates to break slide in game against the Cubs

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago Cubs (66-85, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (55-96, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Wade Miley (1-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Pirates: Johan Oviedo (3-2, 3.69 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -110, Pirates -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to end an eight-game slide when they play the Chicago Cubs.

Pittsburgh has gone 28-45 in home games and 55-96 overall. The Pirates are 42-22 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago has a 35-41 record in road games and a 66-85 record overall. Cubs pitchers have a collective 4.18 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the 18th time these teams meet this season. The Cubs have a 9-8 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with a .265 batting average, and has 17 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 53 walks and 59 RBI. Rodolfo Castro is 10-for-42 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago with 24 home runs while slugging .433. David Bote is 9-for-33 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .183 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .215 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Pirates: Tyler Heineman: 7-Day IL (concussion), Eric Stout: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), JT Brubaker: 15-Day IL (lat), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Drew Smyly: day-to-day (shoulder), Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (tricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up