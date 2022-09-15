Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Britain ponders discussing death | Queen takes final journey from Buckingham Palace | Queen mourned with silence | Photos
Home » MLB News » Phillies try to continue…

Phillies try to continue win streak, take on the Marlins

The Associated Press

September 15, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Philadelphia Phillies (80-62, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (58-85, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (9-9, 4.09 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (8-10, 4.04 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -138, Marlins +117; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to keep their five-game win streak going when they visit the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 58-85 overall and 28-43 in home games. The Marlins have gone 26-63 in games when they have given up a home run.

Philadelphia has a 36-31 record on the road and an 80-62 record overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the 19th time these teams match up this season. The Phillies have a 12-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jon Berti has 15 doubles, two triples and three home runs for the Marlins. Brian Anderson is 9-for-36 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Rhys Hoskins has 27 doubles, two triples and 28 home runs for the Phillies. Jean Segura is 12-for-34 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: day-to-day (hand), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

House Dems want details from Federal Protective Service in wake of rising threats

DoD issues deviation after continued UEI transition delays

White House releases post-SolarWinds federal software security requirements

Army pilots using AI to streamline selection boards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up