Phillies play the Cubs looking to break road slide

Philadelphia Phillies (83-71, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (69-86, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (1-2, 4.28 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -191, Cubs +160; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to stop their six-game road slide in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 33-44 in home games and 69-86 overall. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 36-37 record in road games and an 83-71 record overall. The Phillies have gone 61-32 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Thursday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Cubs have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 21 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 49 RBI while hitting .287 for the Cubs. Esteban Quiroz is 10-for-28 over the last 10 games.

Rhys Hoskins has 33 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 76 RBI while hitting .253 for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 13-for-41 with a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .209 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored by two runs

Phillies: 3-7, .243 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Drew Smyly: day-to-day (shoulder), Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Brad Hand: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

