Phillies look to break road skid, face the Cubs

Philadelphia Phillies (83-69, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (67-86, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (11-7, 2.98 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (4-7, 3.80 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -165, Cubs +141; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will aim to stop a four-game road skid when they take on the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 67-86 record overall and a 31-44 record in home games. The Cubs are 29-16 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Philadelphia has a 36-35 record in road games and an 83-69 record overall. The Phillies have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .424.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 25 home runs while slugging .434. Ian Happ is 10-for-40 with three doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Rhys Hoskins has 33 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 76 RBI while hitting .251 for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 12-for-41 with a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .213 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by six runs

Phillies: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Drew Smyly: day-to-day (shoulder), Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Brad Hand: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

