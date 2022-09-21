RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
Home » MLB News » Los Angeles Dodgers and…

Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in game 4 of series

The Associated Press

September 21, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arizona Diamondbacks (68-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-44, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-15, 5.01 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (2-2, 3.81 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -302, Diamondbacks +244; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 2-1 series lead.

Los Angeles is 103-44 overall and 51-19 at home. The Dodgers have an 80-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Arizona has a 30-41 record on the road and a 68-80 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 51-17 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Wednesday for the 18th time this season. The Dodgers are up 13-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has a .327 batting average to rank fourth on the Dodgers, and has 45 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs. Justin Turner is 14-for-32 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 22 doubles, a triple and 35 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-30 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .258 batting average, 1.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .180 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: day-to-day (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DARPA launches new program to let small innovators behind the classified curtain

Martorana pressed about IT project oversight, role of Federal CIO by House lawmakers

Air Force creates new office to settle internal 'squabbles' over ABMS

CIA aims to decrease median hiring time ‘by orders of magnitude’ by December

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up