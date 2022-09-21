Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in game 4 of series

Arizona Diamondbacks (68-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-44, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (68-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-44, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-15, 5.01 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (2-2, 3.81 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -302, Diamondbacks +244; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 2-1 series lead.

Los Angeles is 103-44 overall and 51-19 at home. The Dodgers have an 80-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Arizona has a 30-41 record on the road and a 68-80 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 51-17 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Wednesday for the 18th time this season. The Dodgers are up 13-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has a .327 batting average to rank fourth on the Dodgers, and has 45 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs. Justin Turner is 14-for-32 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 22 doubles, a triple and 35 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-30 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .258 batting average, 1.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .180 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: day-to-day (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

