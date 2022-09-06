RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin attends joint military drills with China, others | Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea | UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
Kiké Hernández, Red Sox agree to $10M deal for 2023

The Associated Press

September 6, 2022, 11:29 AM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kiké Hernández and the Boston Red Sox agreed Tuesday to a $10 million contract for 2023, preventing the infielder and outfielder from becoming a free agent.

Hernández is hitting .219 with six homers and 37 RBIs over 274 at-bats in his second season with the Red Sox. He has batted .239 with 26 homers and 97 RBIs with Boston, making 44 starts in center field, 47 at second and five at shortstop.

Hernández agreed before the 2021 season to a $14 million, two-year contract that included an $8 million salary this year, of which $1 million is deferred until 2033-36.

He played for Houston and Miami in 2014, then joined the Los Angeles Dodgers and helped them to the 2020 World Series title.

