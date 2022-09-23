RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Voting in Moscow-held regions of Ukraine begins | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap | Tears for Russians called up to fight
Judge 1 away from AL home run record, Pujols needs 2 for 700

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 2:54 AM

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals as they approach major home run milestones:

AARON JUDGE

Season HR Total: 60

Thursday’s Game: Fell a few feet short of a record-tying 61st homer, hitting a 404-foot drive caught just in front of the center-field wall that nearly won the game in the ninth inning. Also walked three times and struck out once in a 5-4 victory over Boston in 10 innings that clinched a playoff spot for the Yankees.

Friday’s Matchup: The Yankees host the rival Red Sox at 7:05 p.m. ET on Apple TV+.

Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 65.2 home runs this season.

Next HR: Judge’s next home run would tie him with Roger Maris for the AL record. Maris hit 61 for the Yankees in 1961.

ALBERT PUJOLS

Career HR Total: 698

Thursday’s Game: Drove two balls to deep left field, one for a single and one for an out on the warning track. Went 1 for 4 for the Cardinals in their 5-4 victory at San Diego.

Friday’s Matchup: The Cardinals play at the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. ET on Apple TV+.

Current HR Pace: Pujols is on pace to hit 20.4 home runs this season, so he’s on pace for a career total of 699.4.

