Giants host the Braves on 3-game home win streak

The Associated Press

September 12, 2022, 2:41 AM

Atlanta Braves (87-53, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (67-73, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (10-4, 2.69 ERA, .97 WHIP, 183 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (5-6, 3.68 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -179, Giants +152; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they face the Atlanta Braves.

San Francisco has a 37-32 record at home and a 67-73 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Atlanta has an 87-53 record overall and a 40-28 record in road games. The Braves have gone 48-11 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The Braves are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has a .259 batting average to rank third on the Giants, and has 19 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs. David Villar is 10-for-32 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 36 home runs while slugging .558. Michael Harris II is 16-for-37 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .219 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by one run

Braves: 8-2, .244 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Robert Austin Wynns: day-to-day (head), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Braves: Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

