Giants bring 1-0 series advantage over Phillies into game 2

The Associated Press

September 3, 2022, 3:55 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (73-59, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (62-68, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (8-9, 3.98 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (4-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -122, Giants +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

San Francisco is 62-68 overall and 35-32 at home. The Giants have a 39-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Philadelphia has a 73-59 record overall and a 34-29 record on the road. The Phillies have a 31-11 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams match up Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Giants are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson leads San Francisco with 21 home runs while slugging .526. Evan Longoria is 9-for-28 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Rhys Hoskins has 25 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs while hitting .251 for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 8-for-41 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Phillies: 6-4, .272 batting average, 5.48 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Giants: Joey Bart: 7-Day IL (concussion), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Phillies: Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

