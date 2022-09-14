Giants and Braves play, winner takes 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (88-54, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (68-74, third in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Atlanta Braves (88-54, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (68-74, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (8-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 180 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (12-8, 2.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 212 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -118, Giants -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Francisco Giants and the Atlanta Braves are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

San Francisco has a 68-74 record overall and a 38-33 record in home games. The Giants have hit 160 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Atlanta has gone 41-29 in road games and 88-54 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Braves hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson ranks third on the Giants with 40 extra base hits (18 doubles and 22 home runs). David Villar is 10-for-28 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 36 home runs while slugging .551. Michael Harris II is 17-for-40 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .208 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Braves: 7-3, .263 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Braves: Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.