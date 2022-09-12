Cubs take on the Mets after McKinstry’s 4-hit game

Chicago Cubs (58-82, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (89-52, first in the NL East) New York;…

Chicago Cubs (58-82, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (89-52, first in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (0-1, 2.93 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (13-7, 3.24 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -289, Cubs +234; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the New York Mets after Zach McKinstry had four hits against the Giants on Sunday.

New York is 46-23 in home games and 89-52 overall. The Mets rank eighth in the NL with 145 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Chicago is 28-40 in road games and 58-82 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

The teams square off Monday for the fifth time this season. The Mets are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil ranks 10th on the Mets with a .322 batting average, and has 36 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 31 walks and 57 RBI. Eduardo Escobar is 16-for-35 with five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner is seventh on the Cubs with a .291 batting average, and has 21 doubles, five triples, nine home runs, 26 walks and 49 RBI. Seiya Suzuki is 11-for-39 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .284 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .255 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (side), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Nelson Velazquez: day-to-day (illness), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.