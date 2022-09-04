LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Cardinals host the Cubs, look to continue home win streak

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 3:55 AM

Chicago Cubs (56-77, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (78-55, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-6, 3.98 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-10, 3.48 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -189, Cubs +159; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the Chicago Cubs.

St. Louis is 78-55 overall and 44-22 at home. The Cardinals have gone 43-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Chicago has gone 28-39 on the road and 56-77 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .390 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the 19th time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals hold a 12-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has 25 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs for the Cardinals. Tyler O’Neill is 8-for-34 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has 36 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 14-for-34 with three doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .244 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (foot), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (finger), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

