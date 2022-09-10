Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | ‘Thank you, ma’am’ | Queen Elizabeth on currencies | Charles III proclaimed king | Photos
Home » MLB News » Braves take road win…

Braves take road win streak into game against the Mariners

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Atlanta Braves (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (77-61, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (13-5, 2.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (6-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -138, Mariners +116; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they play the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 36-31 record in home games and a 77-61 record overall. The Mariners have the fifth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.48.

Atlanta has a 40-26 record in road games and an 87-51 record overall. The Braves are 48-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France is fourth on the Mariners with a .278 batting average, and has 23 doubles, 18 home runs, 31 walks and 71 RBI. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-40 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 30 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 82 RBI for the Braves. Austin Riley is 10-for-39 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .225 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Braves: 8-2, .262 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up