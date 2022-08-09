WAR IN UKRAINE: US pledges $1 billion more rockets | Accusations over nuclear plant attacks | US obtains warrant to seize Russian oligarch's jet
Yankees’ Carpenter fractures left foot on foul ball

The Associated Press

August 9, 2022, 12:45 AM

SEATTLE (AP) — New York Yankees designated hitter Matt Carpenter broke his left foot Monday night when he fouled off a pitch against the Seattle Mariners.

Carpenter fouled a slider from starter Logan Gilbert off the foot in the first inning. The left-handed hitter was briefly checked by manager Aaron Boone, but finished the at-bat and struck out swinging.

Tim Locastro replaced Carpenter in the third.

The three-time All-Star was one of the feel-good stories in baseball this year while enjoying a resurgent season at age 36. Carpenter was toiling at Triple-A when the Texas Rangers released him in May. He signed with the Yankees and became a big surprise, earning regular playing time in a powerful lineup.

Carpenter began the night hitting .307 with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs in just 127 at-bats. He batted below .200 in each of the previous two seasons with St. Louis.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

