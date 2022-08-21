WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | US announces new military aid | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge | Doctors stay in war-hit towns: ‘People need us’
Yankees bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Blue Jays

The Associated Press

August 21, 2022, 2:41 AM

Toronto Blue Jays (65-54, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (73-48, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (12-6, 2.71 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (9-4, 2.74 ERA, .98 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -120, Blue Jays +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees aim to break their three-game skid when they play the Toronto Blue Jays.

New York has gone 42-20 at home and 73-48 overall. The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .241.

Toronto has a 29-29 record in road games and a 65-54 record overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .263, the best team batting average in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the 16th time these teams match up this season. The Yankees hold an 8-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has a .298 batting average to rank 12th on the Yankees, and has 20 doubles, three triples and three home runs. Jose Trevino is 9-for-28 over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 25 doubles and 26 home runs for the Blue Jays. Alejandro Kirk is 11-for-32 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 2-8, .189 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.44 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Yankees: Clay Holmes: 15-Day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (foot), George Springer: day-to-day (knee), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

