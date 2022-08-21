WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | US announces new military aid | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge | Doctors stay in war-hit towns: ‘People need us’
Home » MLB News » Rodgers leads Rockies against…

Rodgers leads Rockies against the Giants after 4-hit game

The Associated Press

August 21, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Francisco Giants (59-61, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (53-69, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.82 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -133, Rockies +112; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the San Francisco Giants after Brendan Rodgers had four hits against the Giants on Saturday.

Colorado has gone 35-30 in home games and 53-69 overall. The Rockies have a 30-51 record in games when they have given up a home run.

San Francisco is 59-61 overall and 25-32 on the road. The Giants have a 29-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the 12th time this season. The Giants lead the season series 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 23 home runs, 32 walks and 80 RBI while hitting .268 for the Rockies. Rodgers is 12-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 25 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Giants. Brandon Crawford is 8-for-26 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .238 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Giants: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Elias Diaz: 10-Day IL (hand), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Foundational elements of CDM paying off for agencies

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

Army nearly ready to move thousands of users to BYOD, virtual desktop programs

New pilot program will give Army Guard members childcare on drill days

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up