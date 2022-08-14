Rockies square off against the Diamondbacks in series rubber match

Arizona Diamondbacks (52-61, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-65, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Sunday, 3:10…

Arizona Diamondbacks (52-61, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-65, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (1-1, 3.75 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, six strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-3, 6.02 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -127, Diamondbacks +107; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Colorado is 51-65 overall and 33-29 at home. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .264, the top team batting average in MLB play.

Arizona is 20-32 on the road and 52-61 overall. The Diamondbacks are 27-13 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Sunday for the 16th time this season. The Rockies are ahead 8-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Rodgers has 25 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 8-for-28 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 15 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Josh Rojas is 12-for-36 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .296 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by one run

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Elias Diaz: 10-Day IL (hand), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

