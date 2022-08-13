WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian GDP drops 4% | Ship reaches Ukraine to load up with wheat | UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive
Rockies bring 1-0 series lead over Diamondbacks into game 2

The Associated Press

August 13, 2022, 2:42 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (51-61, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-64, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (7-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (1-3, 4.63 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -146, Rockies +124; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Colorado is 33-28 in home games and 51-64 overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .265, the top team batting average in the NL.

Arizona is 51-61 overall and 19-32 on the road. The Diamondbacks have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.16.

The teams meet Saturday for the 15th time this season. The Rockies lead the season series 8-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Iglesias has a .318 batting average to rank 10th on the Rockies, and has 27 doubles and three home runs. Elehuris Montero is 14-for-38 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 26 home runs, 54 walks and 63 RBI while hitting .213 for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .302 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Elias Diaz: 10-Day IL (hand), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

