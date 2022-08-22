WAR IN UKRAINE: Daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’ killed | Fight to save premature babies | Global economy under threat | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge
Home » MLB News » Reds visit the Phillies…

Reds visit the Phillies to begin 4-game series

The Associated Press

August 22, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cincinnati Reds (48-71, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (66-55, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Cessa (3-1, 5.50 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (7-8, 3.95 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -242, Reds +197; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies begin a four-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

Philadelphia is 66-55 overall and 33-29 in home games. The Phillies have gone 30-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cincinnati has a 22-35 record in road games and a 48-71 record overall. The Reds have a 31-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 34 home runs, 62 walks and 71 RBI while hitting .216 for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 16-for-43 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .269 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Reds: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Bryce Harper: 60-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

New pilot program will give Army Guard members childcare on drill days

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

Army nearly ready to move thousands of users to BYOD, virtual desktop programs

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up