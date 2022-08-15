WAR IN UKRAINE: Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon | Russia struggles to replenish troops | Nuclear plant sparks global concern | In Ukraine, rebuilding starts with neighbors' help
Home » MLB News » Reds host the Phillies…

Reds host the Phillies to open 3-game series

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 2:42 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (63-51, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (45-68, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (6-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (1-9, 6.24 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -184, Reds +153; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Philadelphia Phillies to begin a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 25-34 record in home games and a 45-68 record overall. The Reds are 25-54 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Philadelphia is 31-25 on the road and 63-51 overall. The Phillies have a 46-21 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 20 doubles and six home runs for the Reds. Jake Fraley is 9-for-26 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 34 home runs while slugging .500. Bryson Stott is 13-for-34 with two doubles, a triple and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .270 batting average, 2.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: day-to-day (hamstring), Jonathan India: day-to-day (leg), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Corey Knebel: day-to-day (lat), Kyle Schwarber: day-to-day (calf), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

