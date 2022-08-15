WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian military says it repelled over a dozen attacks | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Putin vows to expand arms trade with Russia's allies | Ukrainian recruits get UK training
Phillies reliever Corey Knebel on 15-day IL with lat strain

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 4:50 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-handed reliever Corey Knebel on the 15-day IL with a right lat strain on Monday.

Knebel appeared to injure himself on a pitch to Francisco Lindor in the seventh inning on Sunday and exited the game after meeting with training staff. He is expected to have an MRI on Monday in Philadelphia to determine the extent of the injury.

Knebel missed 92 games with a similar injury last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“We don’t know if it’s the same thing exactly,” Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said. “We’ll know more after today. He couldn’t lift his arm (on Sunday), which is kind of normal with this injury.”

Knebel signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Phillies in December, and was the team’s closer before being moved into a setup role. He has a 3.43 ERA and 12 saves this season in 46 appearances.

Right-hander Sam Coonrod was reinstated from the 60-day IL and lefty Andrew Vasquez was designated for assignment.

