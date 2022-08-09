Phillies open 3-game series with the Marlins

Miami Marlins (49-59, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (60-48, third in the NL East) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05…

Miami Marlins (49-59, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (60-48, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-5, 3.88 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-5, 2.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -234, Marlins +194; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Miami Marlins to start a three-game series.

Philadelphia has gone 30-25 at home and 60-48 overall. The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .314.

Miami has a 26-31 record on the road and a 49-59 record overall. The Marlins have gone 30-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Phillies have a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto has 15 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 52 RBI for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins is 13-for-36 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Miguel Rojas has 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 RBI while hitting .235 for the Marlins. Charles Leblanc is 12-for-27 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 9-1, .292 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .214 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

